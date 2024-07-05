Mastering Penalties: Neuroscience and Tech Transforming Football
Benjamin Verbic called penalties a lottery after Slovenia's shootout against Portugal. However, research and technology, including a VR-based training tool from the University of Fribourg, suggest penalties can be improved through training, reducing response times and enhancing accuracy. German football uses SAP software for match analytics.
After Benjamin Verbic missed Slovenia's third successive penalty in this week's Euro 2024 second-round shootout against Portugal, he described football's ultimate test as a lottery. However, recent advancements in neuroscience and technology are changing that narrative.
According to Switzerland-based neuroscientist Jean-Pierre Bresciani, penalties are not entirely a game of chance but a skill that can be honed through rigorous training. Bresciani's team at the University of Fribourg developed a training tool to improve players' sensory motor skills by 28%, significantly enhancing their penalty conversion rates.
The training involves players taking penalties against a holographic goalkeeper whose AI-driven movements mimic those of top-level keepers. The trials showed impressive results, especially among youth players, suggesting that these advancements could be game-changers.
