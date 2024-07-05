Left Menu

Mastering Penalties: Neuroscience and Tech Transforming Football

Benjamin Verbic called penalties a lottery after Slovenia's shootout against Portugal. However, research and technology, including a VR-based training tool from the University of Fribourg, suggest penalties can be improved through training, reducing response times and enhancing accuracy. German football uses SAP software for match analytics.

05-07-2024
AI Generated Representative Image

After Benjamin Verbic missed Slovenia's third successive penalty in this week's Euro 2024 second-round shootout against Portugal, he described football's ultimate test as a lottery. However, recent advancements in neuroscience and technology are changing that narrative.

According to Switzerland-based neuroscientist Jean-Pierre Bresciani, penalties are not entirely a game of chance but a skill that can be honed through rigorous training. Bresciani's team at the University of Fribourg developed a training tool to improve players' sensory motor skills by 28%, significantly enhancing their penalty conversion rates.

The training involves players taking penalties against a holographic goalkeeper whose AI-driven movements mimic those of top-level keepers. The trials showed impressive results, especially among youth players, suggesting that these advancements could be game-changers.

