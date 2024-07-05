Left Menu

Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp Propel South Africa to Record T20I Score Against India

Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp scored crucial half-centuries to help South Africa set a competitive target of 189 for four against India in the first T20I. Despite initial setbacks and dropped catches, South Africa achieved their highest total against India in T20Is.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:56 IST
Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp delivered stellar performances with the bat, securing half-centuries that powered South Africa to a formidable total of 189 for four against India in the opening T20I of the three-match series on Friday.

Brits, scoring 81 runs off 56 balls with ten boundaries and three sixes, alongside the skipper Laura Wolvaardt (33), laid a solid foundation for the visitors. The opening pair managed a cautious yet effective 50 in 43 balls, setting the stage for a robust innings after being put to bat first.

Despite dropped catches from the Indian fielders, including a significant miss by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, South Africa capitalized on their opportunities. The effective sweeps and aggressive approach adopted by Brits (81) and Kapp (57) were instrumental in building a strong total, eventually broken by Radha Yadav and Pooja Vastrakar, who were key bowlers for India.

