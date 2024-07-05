Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp Propel South Africa to Record T20I Score Against India

Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp delivered stellar performances with the bat, securing half-centuries that powered South Africa to a formidable total of 189 for four against India in the opening T20I of the three-match series on Friday.

Brits, scoring 81 runs off 56 balls with ten boundaries and three sixes, alongside the skipper Laura Wolvaardt (33), laid a solid foundation for the visitors. The opening pair managed a cautious yet effective 50 in 43 balls, setting the stage for a robust innings after being put to bat first.

Despite dropped catches from the Indian fielders, including a significant miss by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, South Africa capitalized on their opportunities. The effective sweeps and aggressive approach adopted by Brits (81) and Kapp (57) were instrumental in building a strong total, eventually broken by Radha Yadav and Pooja Vastrakar, who were key bowlers for India.