Marc Marquez Overcomes Crash Injuries Ahead of German Grand Prix

In a dramatic turn of events, eight-time world champion Marc Marquez faced severe injuries during the second practice session for the upcoming German Grand Prix. Marquez suffered a fractured left index finger and a bruised ribcage following a high-speed crash at turn 11.

Despite these setbacks, the Gresini Racing team confirmed that the Spanish rider is fit to compete on Saturday, although he will need to navigate the initial qualifying segment. 'The feeling with the bike was good, but it's obvious that the afternoon crash has had a great impact on this first day here at the Sachsenring,' Marquez stated.

While he is relatively unconcerned about the finger fracture, Marquez admitted that the bruised ribcage has caused him significant discomfort, preventing him from completing the practice session. 'Now it is time to rest, and tomorrow morning we'll see what my physical condition is,' he added.