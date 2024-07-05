UEFA Clears Multi-Club Owned Teams for European Competitions

In a landmark decision on Friday, UEFA cleared the path for Girona, Nice, and the English clubs Manchester City and Manchester United to compete in European tournaments next season. The ruling comes after a thorough review and compliance by the clubs with the multi-club ownership rules.

Girona, having secured third place in La Liga, will make their debut in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Nice will join the Europa League following their fifth-place finish in Ligue 1, alongside FA Cup winners, United. The Premier League champions, Manchester City, continue their Champions League journey.

The UEFA club financial control body had initially flagged these clubs for potential conflicts with multi-club ownership norms. Significant revisions in ownership and control mechanisms have since satisfied UEFA, clearing the clubs for participation under specific restrictions related to player transfers and joint agreements.