Mohun Bagan Super Giant Sign Spanish Centre-Back Alberto Rodriguez, FC Goa Secure Mohammed Yasir

Indian Super League club Mohun Bagan Super Giant has strengthened its defense by signing Spanish centre-back Alberto Rodriguez from Persib Bandung. FC Goa finalized a long-term deal with midfielder Mohammad Yasir. Rodriguez aims to make a significant impact, highlighting MBSG's extensive fanbase as a key motivation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 23:21 IST
Alberto Rodriguez (Photo: Alberto Rodriguez/X). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Super League (ISL) club Mohun Bagan Super Giant has fortified its defence by signing Spanish centre-back Alberto Rodriguez. The seasoned defender joins the Mariners on a two-year contract from Indonesian outfit Persib Bandung. This acquisition marks the club's third signing for the upcoming season, following Lalengmawia Ralte and Tom Aldred.

Standing at 6ft 3in, Rodriguez brings extensive experience from his stints across Europe and Asia. He clinched the Liga 1 title with Persib Bandung last season and was named in the Team of the Season. Speaking on the new addition, head coach Jose Molina stated, "Alberto is renowned for his physicality and aggressive play, qualities that make him a leader in defense. Besides his defensive prowess, he is adept at initiating plays from the back and is equally skilled with both feet. He was instrumental in Persib Bandung's successful campaign last season."

Excited to join MBSG, Rodriguez said, "I've followed the ISL closely and admired Mohun Bagan Super Giant's dominant League Shield win. The passionate fanbase was a crucial factor in my decision to join. Playing in front of packed stadiums inspires me, and MBSG fans are unmatched in India. My main goal is to defend the League Shield and compete for other trophies."

In another significant move, FC Goa has confirmed the permanent signing of midfielder Mohammad Yasir. The left-footed playmaker has penned a long-term contract that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2027-28 season. Yasir initially joined FC Goa on a short-term deal from Hyderabad FC during the winter break of the 2023-24 season. (ANI)

