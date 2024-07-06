Left Menu

Avinash Sable and Kishore Jena Gear Up for Paris Diamond League

Top Indian athletes Avinash Sable and Kishore Jena are fine-tuning their preparations for the Paris Olympics during the Diamond League one-day meeting. Sable aims to overcome past mistakes, while Jena looks to regain form despite recent injuries. Neeraj Chopra, however, will skip the event due to an adductor niggle.

Top Indian 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable and javelin thrower Kishore Jena are set to fine-tune their Olympics preparations at the Paris leg of the prestigious Diamond League series on Sunday.

Reigning Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has opted out of the Paris DL event due to an adductor niggle, which has been troubling him for the past few months.

Sable and Jena have not been in the best form and have competed in limited events ahead of the Paris Games. They aim to acclimatize to the city, which will host the upcoming Olympics. Both athletes will face tough competition, with Sable eyeing a top-three finish against seasoned opponents like Kenyan Abraham Kibiwot.

Jena, who has been managing a minor ankle injury, will compete against elite throwers such as Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch and 2023 Diamond League champion Anderson Peters. The Diamond League event is crucial for these athletes as they look to peak at the Paris Olympics.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

