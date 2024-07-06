Left Menu

India's Dominant Bowling Secures T20 Win Against Zimbabwe

In the opening T20 International between Zimbabwe and India, India's bowlers, led by Ravi Bishnoi's four-wicket haul, restricted Zimbabwe to 115 runs in 20 overs. Despite valiant efforts from Zimbabwe's Madhevere and Bennett, India managed to dominate the game. Sundar and Kumar supported Bishnoi with key wickets.

Updated: 06-07-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 18:31 IST
In a compelling start to the T20 series, India's bowlers showcased remarkable prowess by restricting Zimbabwe to a modest total of 115 runs in 20 overs.

Spearheaded by Ravi Bishnoi's impressive four-wicket haul, the Indian team efficiently dismantled Zimbabwe's batting lineup.

Key contributions from bowlers like Washington Sundar and Mukesh Kumar further solidified India's dominance, leading to a comprehensive victory in the opening match.

