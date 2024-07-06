India's Dominant Bowling Secures T20 Win Against Zimbabwe

In a compelling start to the T20 series, India's bowlers showcased remarkable prowess by restricting Zimbabwe to a modest total of 115 runs in 20 overs.

Spearheaded by Ravi Bishnoi's impressive four-wicket haul, the Indian team efficiently dismantled Zimbabwe's batting lineup.

Key contributions from bowlers like Washington Sundar and Mukesh Kumar further solidified India's dominance, leading to a comprehensive victory in the opening match.

