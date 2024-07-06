Inaugural Delhi Kabaddi League Launched: A New Era for Local Talent

The Delhi State Kabaddi Association on Saturday announced the launch of its inaugural Delhi Kabaddi League, which will include eight franchise teams representing different regions of the capital.

The players, all hailing from Delhi, will be grouped and indexed into various categories, making this league a significant platform for nurturing local talent. A formal bidding process will be conducted to finalize the teams.

Delighted by this development, Delhi State Kabaddi Association President Ramesh Bidhuri said, 'Kabaddi is one of the oldest sports in India, and we are excited to launch the Delhi Kabaddi League, which will bring this beloved game to new heights in our capital city.' The winning team will be awarded Rs 5 lakh, with the runners-up receiving Rs 3 lakh, while the third and fourth-place teams will earn Rs 1 lakh each.

The league will be organised and managed by 100 Sports Management Pvt. Ltd. CEO Ravindra Bhati stated, 'Our company is committed to ensuring the league's smooth, professional, and unforgettable experience.'

