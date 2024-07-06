Left Menu

Inaugural Delhi Kabaddi League Launched: A New Era for Local Talent

The Delhi State Kabaddi Association announced the launch of the Delhi Kabaddi League featuring eight regional franchise teams. The league aims to promote local talent, with players from Delhi indexed into various groups. The winners will receive Rs 5 lakh, and the event will be managed by 100 Sports Management Pvt. Ltd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 21:00 IST
Inaugural Delhi Kabaddi League Launched: A New Era for Local Talent
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi State Kabaddi Association on Saturday announced the launch of its inaugural Delhi Kabaddi League, which will include eight franchise teams representing different regions of the capital.

The players, all hailing from Delhi, will be grouped and indexed into various categories, making this league a significant platform for nurturing local talent. A formal bidding process will be conducted to finalize the teams.

Delighted by this development, Delhi State Kabaddi Association President Ramesh Bidhuri said, 'Kabaddi is one of the oldest sports in India, and we are excited to launch the Delhi Kabaddi League, which will bring this beloved game to new heights in our capital city.' The winning team will be awarded Rs 5 lakh, with the runners-up receiving Rs 3 lakh, while the third and fourth-place teams will earn Rs 1 lakh each.

The league will be organised and managed by 100 Sports Management Pvt. Ltd. CEO Ravindra Bhati stated, 'Our company is committed to ensuring the league's smooth, professional, and unforgettable experience.'

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024