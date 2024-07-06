Biniam Girmay Clinches Second Tour de France Victory

Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay clinched his second victory in the Tour de France, excelling in the eighth stage following a perfectly executed effort in the final stretch. The 183.4km ride from Semur-en-Auxois on Saturday saw Girmay leapfrog Belgian competitor Jasper Philipsen, ensuring a second win for his Intermarche-Wanty team in the prestigious race.

Girmay, the first Black African to win a Tour stage, celebrated his achievement despite a challenging rainy and cold start. Belgian Arnaud De Lie secured third place, adding another layer of competition to the race. Girmay expressed his satisfaction, saying, "Winning another stage is huge."

Meanwhile, Slovenian Tadej Pogacar retained his overall leader's yellow jersey as competitors prepared for a difficult ninth stage featuring 14 gravel sections around Troyes. Pogacar and Belgian Remco Evenepoel anticipate a chaotic and unpredictable phase which could drastically affect standings.

