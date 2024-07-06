Left Menu

Biniam Girmay Clinches Second Tour de France Victory

Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay won his second Tour de France stage, triumphing in the eighth stage after a perfectly timed effort. Girmay, the first Black African winner of a Tour stage, surpassed Belgian Jasper Philipsen, boosting his Intermarche-Wanty team's standings. Slovenian Tadej Pogacar retained the overall lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 21:40 IST
Biniam Girmay Clinches Second Tour de France Victory

Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay clinched his second victory in the Tour de France, excelling in the eighth stage following a perfectly executed effort in the final stretch. The 183.4km ride from Semur-en-Auxois on Saturday saw Girmay leapfrog Belgian competitor Jasper Philipsen, ensuring a second win for his Intermarche-Wanty team in the prestigious race.

Girmay, the first Black African to win a Tour stage, celebrated his achievement despite a challenging rainy and cold start. Belgian Arnaud De Lie secured third place, adding another layer of competition to the race. Girmay expressed his satisfaction, saying, "Winning another stage is huge."

Meanwhile, Slovenian Tadej Pogacar retained his overall leader's yellow jersey as competitors prepared for a difficult ninth stage featuring 14 gravel sections around Troyes. Pogacar and Belgian Remco Evenepoel anticipate a chaotic and unpredictable phase which could drastically affect standings.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024