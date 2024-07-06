Sports Digest: Electrifying NASCAR, Djokovic's Wimbledon Test, and More
This sports news brief includes NASCAR's electrification efforts with a new EV prototype, Djokovic's challenge in Wimbledon, Kraken's deal with Eeli Tolvanen, Canada's surprising Copa America run, France's penalty shootout win over Portugal, Dodgers' win with Will Smith's three home runs, Spain's dramatic Euro 2024 victory, Luis Suarez's nearing retirement, Wimbledon updates including Alcaraz's struggle, and a U.S. investigation into Chinese swimmers' doping case.
NASCAR is accelerating its sustainability efforts, unveiling an all-electric prototype racecar and announcing a partnership with ABB Ltd to cut carbon emissions to net zero by 2035, according to Riley Nelson, NASCAR's head of sustainability. Although there are no plans for an EV racing series, the prototype aims to explore new technologies.
In tennis, the Wimbledon third round saw Novak Djokovic face a challenging match against Australia's Alexei Popyrin, while other contenders like Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev vie for spots in the next phase.
The Seattle Kraken signed forward Eeli Tolvanen to a two-year, $6.95 million contract following his impressive performance last season. Meanwhile, Canada's national soccer team defied expectations, advancing to the Copa America semi-finals under new coach Jesse Marsch.
France secured a nail-biting victory over Portugal in a penalty shootout during their European Championship quarter-final match, likely marking the end of Cristiano Ronaldo's international career. In MLB, Will Smith led the Dodgers with three home runs in an 8-5 win against the Brewers.
Spain emerged victorious in a dramatic Euro 2024 match against Germany, thanks to a last-minute goal by Mikel Merino. As retirement looms for Uruguay's striker Luis Suarez, he remains focused on enjoying his final matches. At Wimbledon, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz endured a tough match to advance, while Jannik Sinner showed strong form.
The U.S. government is investigating a doping scandal involving 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive for banned substances ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. World Aquatics' executive director Brent Nowicki has been called to testify in the ongoing case.
