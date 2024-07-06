Left Menu

Zimbabwe's Triumph: Raza Urges Team to Take One Game at a Time

Following Zimbabwe's 13-run victory against India, captain Sikandar Raza emphasizes the importance of taking one game at a time in the ongoing T20I series. Raza credits his bowlers for their exceptional performance, while cautioning his team to prepare for a strong comeback by India in the next match.

Team Zimbabwe (Photo: Zimbabwe Cricket/ X). Image Credit: ANI
After securing a crucial 13-run win against India, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza stressed the importance of focusing on one game at a time. Raza expressed his desire for the team to build on their historic victory in the ongoing T20I series at Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe's bowlers defended a modest total of 115 runs, dismissing India for 102 runs in 19.5 overs.

Raza acknowledged India's stature as T20 World Cup champions and emphasized the need for his team to enhance their performance in each game. He praised his bowlers for their determined effort to dominate Indian batters. Tendai Chatara and Raza claimed three wickets each, while Brian Bennett contributed both with the bat and ball. Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, and Luke Jongwe each took one wicket.

'I feel really happy. We have to take one game at a time, enjoy this victory but remain focused on the job ahead. The world champions play like champions, so we need to keep improving with each game,' Raza mentioned during the post-match presentation. He credited the passionate fans, describing them as a '12th man' on the field. Despite India's early dominance, the Zimbabwe side capitalized on the supportive energy to defend their lowest T20I total against India.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

