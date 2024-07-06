Left Menu

Iga Swiatek Faces Unexpected Wimbledon Exit

No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek faced a surprising defeat in the third round of Wimbledon against Yulia Putintseva. Despite her dominance on clay and previous victories against Putintseva, Swiatek struggled on grass, ending her 21-match winning streak. Other notable matches saw Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton advancing.

No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek faced an unexpected third-round exit at Wimbledon, losing to Yulia Putintseva 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Saturday. Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam champion, has had consistent challenges on the grass courts of the All England Club despite her successes on clay and hard courts.

Entering Wimbledon with a 21-match winning streak, Swiatek's defeat was surprising, especially given her dominant record in previous encounters with Putintseva. The match highlighted Swiatek's struggles, as she made multiple unforced errors, rendering her grass-court performance weaker than expected.

In other matchups, Alexander Zverev overcame Cameron Norrie to reach the fourth round despite injuries and nerves, while Ben Shelton also advanced after securing his third consecutive five-set victory. Additional early winners included Ugo Humbert and Xinyu Wang, showcasing diverse international talent in the tournament.

