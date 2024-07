Dramatic Upsets and Triumphs Mark Sixth Day at Wimbledon

The sixth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships brought intense drama and excitement for fans worldwide. Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti endured a grueling three-hour match to defeat Argentina's unseeded Francisco Comesana.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, a former Wimbledon champion, showcased her dominance with a crushing victory over Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki, setting up a clash with Russia's Anna Kalinskaya. Meanwhile, Russia's Daniil Medvedev overcame a rain-interrupted encounter to see off Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

In a major surprise, top seed Iga Swiatek was stunned by Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva, while Tunisia's Ons Jabeur was ousted by Ukraine's Elina Svitolina. The day was also marred by setbacks, including Andy Murray's mixed doubles withdrawal, marking the end of his Wimbledon journey.

