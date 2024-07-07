Indian Campaign at Wimbledon 2024 Ends with Bopanna and Bhambri's Exit

Star Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden were eliminated from Wimbledon 2024 following their second-round defeat on Saturday. The pair lost to Germany's Hendrik Jebens and Constantin Frantzen with scores of 6-3, 7-6(7-4). The match lasted one hour and 18 minutes.

Bopanna and Ebden struggled early on, allowing Jebens and Frantzen to take a 4-1 lead. Despite pulling back to 5-3, the Indo-Aussie duo couldn't prevent their opponents from securing the first set.

The second set saw both pairs closely matched, reaching 6-6 before a tiebreaker. Jebens and Frantzen gained a 5-3 advantage in the tiebreak and ultimately secured a 7-4 victory, advancing to the third round. Earlier, India's Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti also exited the tournament after losing to Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-4, 4-6, 3-6.

The Bhambri-Olivetti duo won the first set with a tight margin, but errors in the second set allowed their German opponents to level the match. In the final set, the German pair took control, winning 3-6 and knocking the Indo-French duo out of the tournament.

India's journey in Wimbledon 2024 concluded with the exits of Bopanna, Bhambri, as well as N Balaji and Sumit Nagal in the men's doubles category. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)