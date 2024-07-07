James Rodriguez Shines Again: Leads Colombia to Copa America Semifinals

James Rodriguez has emerged as a key player for Colombia in the Copa America, guiding his team to the semifinals with his exceptional vision and defense-splitting passes. In their 5-0 quarter-final win over Panama, Rodriguez displayed his creative flair, providing critical assists, scoring a penalty, and orchestrating plays that led to goals.

Rodriguez acknowledged his ambition to be the tournament's best player and emphasized his commitment to taking Colombia to the final. After a series of club-level struggles and a brief absence from the national team, Rodriguez has been revitalized under coach Nestor Lorenzo.

Colombia's recent performance under Lorenzo has seen the team go unbeaten in 27 matches, including victories over Brazil and Germany. Rodriguez's form and Lorenzo's strategic guidance have rejuvenated the team, making them strong contenders for the Copa America title.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)