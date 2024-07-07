Left Menu

Uruguay Triumphs over Brazil in Penalty Shootout to Reach Copa America Semi-Finals

Uruguay defeated Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout, advancing to the semi-finals of the Copa America. Despite playing with 10 men following Nahitan Nandez's red card, Uruguay held Brazil to a 0-0 draw. Key saves by Sergio Rochet and Manuel Ugarte's decisive penalty sealed Uruguay's victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 09:02 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 09:02 IST
Uruguay Triumphs over Brazil in Penalty Shootout to Reach Copa America Semi-Finals
AI Generated Representative Image

Uruguay edged Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout on Saturday after being reduced to 10 men, advancing to the Copa America semi-finals where they will face Colombia.

Uruguay's Sergio Rochet was crucial, saving Brazil's first penalty from Eder Militao and seeing Douglas Luiz hit the post. Although Alisson Becker denied Jose Maria Gimenez, and Gabriel Martinelli scored to keep Brazil in contention, Manuel Ugarte converted the decisive spot-kick for Uruguay's triumph.

Missing suspended Vinicius Jr, Brazil struggled to capitalize on their man-advantage late in the game after Uruguay's Nahitan Nandez was sent off. Despite 41 fouls and physical battles, the match remained scoreless, leading to the decisive shootout where Uruguay emerged victorious.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024