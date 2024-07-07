Uruguay Triumphs over Brazil in Penalty Shootout to Reach Copa America Semi-Finals

Uruguay edged Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout on Saturday after being reduced to 10 men, advancing to the Copa America semi-finals where they will face Colombia.

Uruguay's Sergio Rochet was crucial, saving Brazil's first penalty from Eder Militao and seeing Douglas Luiz hit the post. Although Alisson Becker denied Jose Maria Gimenez, and Gabriel Martinelli scored to keep Brazil in contention, Manuel Ugarte converted the decisive spot-kick for Uruguay's triumph.

Missing suspended Vinicius Jr, Brazil struggled to capitalize on their man-advantage late in the game after Uruguay's Nahitan Nandez was sent off. Despite 41 fouls and physical battles, the match remained scoreless, leading to the decisive shootout where Uruguay emerged victorious.

