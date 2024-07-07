Left Menu

Hong Myung-bo Reappointed as South Korea's Head Coach

Hong Myung-bo has been appointed as the head coach of South Korea's national soccer team a decade after his last tenure. The Korea Football Association made the announcement following the sacking of previous coach Juergen Klinsmann. Hong previously led Ulsan HD to consecutive league titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 12:00 IST
Hong Myung-bo has been named head coach of the South Korean national soccer team a decade after he last held the post, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

The Korea Football Association tapped the 55-year-old for the permanent role after sacking Juergen Klinsmann in February following the team's semi-final exit from the Asian Cup, where they had been a favourite for the title.

Hong led South Korea for 19 games between 2013 and 2014, finishing after their group stage exit at the 2014 World Cup. He arrives back with the national team having led Ulsan HD to back-to-back K League 1 titles in the past two seasons. Technical director Lee Lim-saeng will hold a press conference on Monday to discuss Hong's appointment, Yonhap said. Hwang Sun-hong and Kim Do-hoon were interim coaches while the association searched for a permanent replacement.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

