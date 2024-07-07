Left Menu

Colombo Strikers Triumph in Last-Ball Thriller Against Kandy Falcons

The Colombo Strikers secured a narrow two-run victory over the Kandy Falcons in the Lanka Premier League 2024, thanks to pivotal performances from Matheesha Pathirana and Glenn Phillips. The match saw intense moments, culminating in a dramatic last-ball finish defended by captain Thisara Perera and his team.

Colombo Strikers' bowler Matheesha Pathirana during Lanka Premier League 2024 (Image: Colombo Strikers/LPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a captivating face-off in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024, the Colombo Strikers clinched a thrilling two-run victory against the Kandy Falcons, courtesy of outstanding displays from Matheesha Pathirana and Glenn Phillips on Saturday.

Captain Thisara Perera led his team with composure during the tense climax, successfully defending a challenging total of 199 runs. The game reached its peak in the final over, with Perera and his fielders holding their nerve to fend off 19 runs.

The Strikers' bowlers made an impactful start with an early power play wicket. Although Kandy Falcons' Andre Fletcher and Mohammad Haris formed a strong partnership, key strikes from Shadab Khan and Pathirana turned the tide. Pathirana's decisive 17th and 19th overs set up a tough final encounter for the Falcons.

Despite a late threat from Angelo Matthews, Matheesha Pathirana's brilliant figures of 4/26 and a solid run-out on the last ball secured the win for Colombo. Earlier, the Strikers' innings was boosted by aggressive starts from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Chaturanga de Silva, and a crucial fifty from Glenn Phillips. The team compiled a formidable total of 199/9, which Kandy Falcons nearly chased down, finishing at 197/8.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

