Indian Athletes Qualify for Paris Olympics in Track and Field

Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin and 5000m runner Ankita Dhyani have qualified for the Paris Olympics via world ranking quota. Their inclusion brings the Indian athletics team to 30 members. M Sreeshankar withdrew due to injury, allowing Aldrin and Dhyani to secure spots. Competitions start on August 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 18:04 IST
Jeswin Aldrin
  • Country:
  • India

Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin and 5000m runner Ankita Dhyani have qualified for the Paris Olympics through the world ranking quota. Their inclusion increases the Indian athletics team to 30 members.

National record holder in long jump, Aldrin, and Ankita secured their spots after some athletes withdrew despite meeting qualification standards. One such athlete was top Indian long jumper M Sreeshankar, who pulled out due to an injury.

The Athletics Federation of India confirmed their inclusion, aligning with the policy announced earlier. The Paris Olympics track and field events begin August 1, with the first group of Indian athletes leaving for Poland shortly for training.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

