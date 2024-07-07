Left Menu

Tributes Pour In as James Anderson Bows Out of International Cricket

Former England pacer Stuart Broad has lauded James Anderson, who is retiring from international cricket after the Test against the West Indies, calling him an 'addict of the art of bowling.' Anderson's impressive career includes 700 wickets from 187 Tests, particularly excelling in reverse swing and adaptation to different conditions.

Former England pacer Stuart Broad praised James Anderson, who is set to retire from international cricket after the opening Test against the West Indies at Lord's starting July 10. Broad described Anderson as an 'addict of the art of bowling.'

Anderson, with 700 wickets from 187 Tests, has formed a formidable bowling partnership with Broad for over a decade, making England a dominant force at home. Broad, writing for The Times, highlighted Anderson's love for the rhythm of bowling, his control over his technique, and his tactical prowess.

Broad emphasized Anderson's dedication to the sport, attributing his longevity to both physical discipline and a genuine passion for bowling. He noted that Anderson's skill in reverse swing, particularly in the subcontinent, has not received the recognition it deserves.

Additionally, Broad praised Anderson's ability to adapt, noting that this quality has contributed to his prolonged success. He concluded by declaring Anderson as England's greatest-ever bowler.

