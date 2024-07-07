Washington Freedom Triumphs Over MI New York in Rain-Affected Thriller

In a rain-marred third match of the 2024 Cognizant Major League Cricket at Church Street Park in Morrisville, Washington Freedom edged out MI New York by four runs via the DLS Method. The tightly contested match saw Washington struggle initially after Travis Head's early dismissal for 1.

Steve Smith took his time to settle but once in rhythm, the Australian ace blasted 46 off 28 balls, including 4 fours and 3 sixes. His power-hitting in the final over of the powerplay propelled Washington to a crucial score of 55/1 before rain and lightning forced the covers on.

Earlier, MI New York struggled against impressive Washington bowlers after opting to bat first. Despite a valiant 44 off 30 balls from Nicholas Pooran and a crucial 31 off 15 from Rashid Khan, the team only managed 154. Saurabh Netravalkar's timely wickets coupled with Justin Dill's crucial breakthroughs sealed New York's fate.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)