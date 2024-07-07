Left Menu

Tour of Austria's Final Stage Cancelled After Tragic Death of Cyclist

The final stage of the Tour of Austria was cancelled following the tragic death of Norwegian cyclist Andre Drege, who died after a crash. A neutralised ride was held in his memory. The Tour de France paid respect with a moment of applause before stage nine in Troyes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 19:23 IST
The final stage of the Tour of Austria was cancelled on Sunday following the tragic death of Norwegian cyclist Andre Drege. Drege, 25, succumbed to injuries after crashing during a descent of the mountain Grossglockner on Saturday.

In place of the final stage, organisers held a neutralised ride to honour Drege's memory. According to Tour of Austria director Thomas Pupp, the memorial ride was held at the request of Drege's father, teammates, and entire team, allowing the cycling community to pay tribute and come to terms with the loss.

In a show of solidarity, the Tour de France also paid its respects to Drege before stage nine in Troyes on Sunday, with riders leading a moment of applause in his memory.

