Climactic Wimbledon Showdowns: Alcaraz and Sinner Near Semifinals

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and top-ranked Jannik Sinner are one match away from another high-stakes meeting in the Wimbledon semifinals. Both advanced to the quarterfinals on Sunday as Alcaraz overcame Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 on Centre Court. Sinner beat Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (9) after saving four set points in the third set.

Alcaraz, who previously defeated Sinner in the French Open semifinals, will face the winner between No. 12 Tommy Paul and Roberto Bautista Agut. Sinner, this year's Australian Open champion, will play either No. 5 Daniil Medvedev or No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov. Both players delivered spectacular performances on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Paolini reached her first Wimbledon quarterfinal after Madison Keys retired due to injury. Keys served for the match but succumbed to a leg injury at 5-5 in the third set. Paolini now aims to be the first Italian woman to make the Wimbledon semifinals. She awaits the winner of the match between No. 2 Coco Gauff and Emma Navarro.

