Left Menu

Climactic Wimbledon Showdowns: Alcaraz and Sinner Near Semifinals

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and top-ranked Jannik Sinner are on the cusp of a high-stakes Wimbledon semifinal clash. Both players advanced to the quarterfinals after intense matches. Alcaraz held off Ugo Humbert, while Sinner defeated Ben Shelton. French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini also reached her first Wimbledon quarterfinal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-07-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 23:32 IST
Climactic Wimbledon Showdowns: Alcaraz and Sinner Near Semifinals
Carlos Alcaraz
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and top-ranked Jannik Sinner are one match away from another high-stakes meeting in the Wimbledon semifinals. Both advanced to the quarterfinals on Sunday as Alcaraz overcame Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 on Centre Court. Sinner beat Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (9) after saving four set points in the third set.

Alcaraz, who previously defeated Sinner in the French Open semifinals, will face the winner between No. 12 Tommy Paul and Roberto Bautista Agut. Sinner, this year's Australian Open champion, will play either No. 5 Daniil Medvedev or No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov. Both players delivered spectacular performances on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Paolini reached her first Wimbledon quarterfinal after Madison Keys retired due to injury. Keys served for the match but succumbed to a leg injury at 5-5 in the third set. Paolini now aims to be the first Italian woman to make the Wimbledon semifinals. She awaits the winner of the match between No. 2 Coco Gauff and Emma Navarro.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024