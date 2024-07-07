Left Menu

Two Moroccan Soccer Players Missing at Sea

Two players from Ittihad Tanger, a Moroccan top-flight soccer club, went missing at sea after their yacht drifted due to strong currents. Three players have already been rescued, but the search continues for Salman Harraq and Abdellatif Akhrif. The incident took place near Tangier.

07-07-2024
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Two Moroccan players from top-flight soccer side Ittihad Tanger have gone missing at sea since Saturday after strong currents drifted their small yacht, a club official said on Sunday. The players were part of a group of five who went cruising off the northern city of Tangier when strong currents and heavy winds carried their yacht away as they swam in deep waters, according to club deputy president Anass Mrabet.

"Three players have already been rescued on Saturday, while efforts are still ongoing to find the missing Salman Harraq and Abdellatif Akhrif," Mrabet confirmed. He mentioned that the players were not equipped with buoys when they leapt from their small yacht to swim, as reported by the rescued athletes.

Akhrif, 24, is a full squad member, while Harraq, 18, was on the verge of promotion to the senior team this year, Mrabet added. Ittihad Tanger has been part of Morocco's top soccer league since 2015, winning their only league title in the 2017-18 season, though they have struggled in recent seasons.

