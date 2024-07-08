High Stakes and Grand Dreams at Wimbledon: Djokovic, Rybakina, Zverev, and De Minaur Clash for Glory

The fourth round of Wimbledon wrapped up at the All England Club on Monday, with key players vying for quarter-final spots. Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic faces a formidable challenge from 15th seed Holger Rune, making headlines as they clash for a coveted position in the final eight.

Meanwhile, on the women's side, defending champion Elena Rybakina edges closer to another quarter-final appearance, but must overcome the in-form Anna Kalinskaya. Their head-to-head history adds intrigue to an already nail-biting contest.

Also in the hunt for quarter-final spots are Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur. Zverev aims to shake off his grass-court challenges, while De Minaur looks to cement his reputation beyond clay courts. Tennis fans are eagerly awaiting these high-stakes matches.

