Wimbledon Day 7: Dramatic Quarters Line-up Revealed

Day 7 of Wimbledon 2023 was marked by intense matches and dramatic developments. American 12th seed Tommy Paul secured his spot in the quarter-finals after defeating Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in a straight-sets match lasting just over two hours.

New Zealand's Lulu Sun caused an upset by knocking out former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu. Sun will face Croatia's Donna Vekic in the upcoming quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Bulgarian 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov had to retire due to injury against fifth seed Daniil Medvedev, who was leading at 5-3, sending Medvedev into the quarters.

Italian Jannik Sinner and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz also advanced to the quarter-finals. Rain delayed the start of play on the outer courts, adding to the day's challenges. With top contenders and intense rivalries, the quarter-finals promise thrilling action ahead.

