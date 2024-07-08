Left Menu

Tommy Paul Outplays Bautista Agut to Face Alcaraz in Wimbledon Quarter-Final

U.S. 13th seed Tommy Paul defeated Spanish veteran Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals. Paul, who recently won the Queen's Club warm-up event, will face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz next. The match concluded under fading light due to rain delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-07-2024 02:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 02:04 IST
Tommy Paul Outplays Bautista Agut to Face Alcaraz in Wimbledon Quarter-Final
Tommy Paul
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

U.S. 13th seed Tommy Paul overcame Spanish veteran Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets on Court Two, winning 6-2 7-6(3) 6-2, to secure a spot in the Wimbledon quarter-finals. Paul, 27, will now face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Paul demonstrated superior power and skill, having fine-tuned his grass game after winning the Queen's Club warm-up event last month. Despite Bautista Agut's attempts to level the match in the second set, Paul maintained control and sealed his victory with an ace.

Rain showers delayed the match, which ended under long shadows on the court. "It worked out great," Paul commented, adding that he expects his next encounter with Alcaraz will likely be under Centre Court's roof. Paul remains confident, highlighting his current nine-match winning streak.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024