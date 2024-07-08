Tommy Paul Outplays Bautista Agut to Face Alcaraz in Wimbledon Quarter-Final

U.S. 13th seed Tommy Paul overcame Spanish veteran Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets on Court Two, winning 6-2 7-6(3) 6-2, to secure a spot in the Wimbledon quarter-finals. Paul, 27, will now face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Paul demonstrated superior power and skill, having fine-tuned his grass game after winning the Queen's Club warm-up event last month. Despite Bautista Agut's attempts to level the match in the second set, Paul maintained control and sealed his victory with an ace.

Rain showers delayed the match, which ended under long shadows on the court. "It worked out great," Paul commented, adding that he expects his next encounter with Alcaraz will likely be under Centre Court's roof. Paul remains confident, highlighting his current nine-match winning streak.

