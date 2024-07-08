U.S. Men's 3x3 Basketball Team Eyes Redemption at Paris Olympics with Unconventional Squad

The U.S. men's 3x3 basketball team is gearing up for a formidable debut at the Paris Olympics, redefining their journey with an unconventional and diverse lineup. This fresh opportunity serves as redemption after failing to qualify for the Tokyo Games, aiming to elevate the sport's popularity akin to Michael Jordan's 'Dream Team' impact in Barcelona '92.

The team's resurgence pivots less on training or tactics and more on the unique backgrounds of its players. Leading the pack is Jimmer Fredette, who has transformed the squad into serious contenders, having earned a silver medal at the 2023 World Cup and securing gold at the 2022 AmeriCup and Pan American Games.

Key figures like Kareem Maddox and Canyon Barry bring remarkable stories, balancing professional and personal lives before stepping up to the Olympic challenge. As they debut at Place de la Concorde from July 30 to August 5, the team looks to emulate the success of their female counterparts and take on world number one Serbia and Tokyo gold medallists Latvia.

