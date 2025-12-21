England's Ashes Dreams Dashed: A Quest for Redemption

England's aspirations to break their Ashes drought in Australia were dashed on Sunday. Captain Ben Stokes, however, affirmed the team's resolve to reclaim some pride in the final two matches. Australia clinched an 82-run triumph on the fifth day of the third test in Adelaide, ensuring an incontrovertible 3-0 series lead and retaining the coveted urn.

This loss prolongs England's wait for an Ashes series win since 2015, setting up another potentially humiliating experience after past defeats. 'Our dream is over, and it's deeply disappointing. The team is understandably hurt and emotional,' Stokes commented.

Despite hopes for a remarkable comeback, heroic stands from England's Will Jacks and others were quelled by Australia's Mitchell Starc. Stokes praised his team's resilience and vowed to fight in the upcoming matches, emphasizing the importance of playing for their supporters.

