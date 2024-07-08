Artistic Swimming Revolution: Scoring Shake-Up and Russia's Absence Transform 2024 Paris Olympics

A seismic shift is underway in artistic swimming, with a new scoring system and the absence of Russia creating an unprecedentedly open field for the 2024 Paris Olympics. These changes promise a more thrilling spectacle, as the top spot is now anyone's for the taking.

Despite World Aquatics allowing men to compete, all participating teams remain female-only, as no country has included male athletes. Historically dominant Russia is absent, ending their gold-medal streak following their exclusion due to the Ukraine invasion.

Inspired by figure skating's scoring reforms, the new system in artistic swimming eliminates subjectivity in judging, adding required elements with varying difficulty levels. This shift has led to dramatic changes in routines, adding speed and creativity, making the sport more exciting and comparable to gymnastics or figure skating.

