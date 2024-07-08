Left Menu

PREVIEW-Olympics-French aiming high in BMX Racing on home dirt

For us older guys, it forces us to raise our minimum level of performance, it pushes us to stay in the game." At the Olympics, France have only bagged two medals since the sport's debut in Beijing in 2008, notably missing out on a podium in Tokyo despite having three riders in the final.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 11:51 IST
PREVIEW-Olympics-French aiming high in BMX Racing on home dirt

French riders will be hoping to finally achieve the same success in BMX racing on their home track at the Paris Olympics that they have long enjoyed at the world championships when the bikes hit the dirt at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines in August.

Although the sport has its origins in California in the 1960s, BMX has been mastered by the French, who have amassed 50 gold medals in all classes at the world championships since 1982 -- four more than the Americans. At last year's worlds, there were five French men in the eight-rider final and they swept the podium in a 1-2-3 finish through Romain Mahieu, Arthur Pilard and Joris Daudet.

Pilard has only been selected as a substitute, however, with coaches favouring 2018 world champion Sylvain Andre, who finished fourth in the Tokyo final alongside Mahieu (6th) and Daudet (7th). "Competition is intense, but healthy," said the 31-year-old Andre. "And that's exactly what keeps us on our toes. For us older guys, it forces us to raise our minimum level of performance, it pushes us to stay in the game."

At the Olympics, France have only bagged two medals since the sport's debut in Beijing in 2008, notably missing out on a podium in Tokyo despite having three riders in the final. "I've got the best team in the world but I can only take half of them to the Olympics," France coach Julien Sastre said.

"We're not going to be picky in terms of which medal we can win, but we know we have to claim gold." France do not dominate women's BMX in the same way but Sastre believes world number 18 Axelle Etienne can end up on the podium in a discipline dominated by Australia's Saya Sakakibara, who crashed heavily in Tokyo.

Sakakibara and her partner, France's Mahieu, share a dream of winning a gold medal apiece. Another BMX racing contender will be 33-year-old Alise Willoughby, the American who picked up a silver in Rio and this year added to her two world titles from 2017 and 2019.

"I think that I've proven to myself and those around me that I'm still at the top of my game," she said. "I'm the most experienced I've ever been ... so, yeah. Longevity has been on my side."

Mariana Pajon, the "Queen of BMX", has slipped down the world rankings but the Colombian will again be a rider to watch in Paris having won the gold medal in London and Rio, as well as a silver in Tokyo. "Every time I get on the bike, I do it with my heart and with the dream of raising the name of Colombia high," Pajon, 32, said. "These Olympic Games are a new opportunity to show that limits only exist in the mind."

In BMX freestyle, which made its Olympic debut in Tokyo, riders will perform stunts for medals at the urban park at the Place de la Concorde. France's Anthony Jeanjean is the men's favourite, while Japan's Yu Shoji and Yu Katagiri are the leading women of the discipline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024