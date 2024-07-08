Sports Highlights: Upsets at Wimbledon, Olympic Aspirations, and Thrilling Finishes

This week in sports, fans witnessed startling upsets and thrilling moments across various disciplines.

Coco Gauff, after a promising start, exited Wimbledon in the first week, highlighting the depth in women's tennis. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid, representing Team USA, is ready to face French boos at the Paris Olympics, asserting his resilience grown from NBA playoffs. The Miami Marlins stunned the Chicago White Sox with a walk-off three-run homer by Jake Burger.

On the international stage, James Rodriguez led Colombia to a 5-0 victory over Panama in Copa America, and Uruguay defeated Brazil on penalties amidst a tense match. The U.S. men's 3x3 basketball team is preparing for a strong debut in Paris, and American beach volleyball players have high hopes for their matches set under the Eiffel Tower. The week also saw notable tennis performances from Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Navarro, each moving forward in Wimbledon while other top seeds fell.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)