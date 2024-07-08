Left Menu

Jyothi Yarraji Paves the Way for Indian Women at Paris 2024 Olympics

Jyothi Yarraji, the first Indian woman to compete in the women's 100m hurdles at the Paris 2024 Olympics, aims to inspire a nation with her historic achievement. Supported by the Reliance Foundation, she symbolizes resilience and determination in the sporting world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:08 IST
Jyothi Yarraji (Photo: Reliance Foundation) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jyothi Yarraji, India's fastest hurdler, is set to make history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by becoming the first Indian woman to compete in the women's 100m hurdles. Backed by the Reliance Foundation, her participation marks a significant milestone for the nation.

The women's 100m hurdles has been featured in every Olympics since 1972, but Jyothi's entry will be the first by an Indian athlete. Nita M. Ambani, Founder & Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, expressed immense pride in Jyothi's achievement, highlighting her journey as a testament to dreams and hard work.

Reliance Foundation remains steadfast in its support for Jyothi and other young athletes, wishing them success at the Paris Games. As the national record holder and an Asian Games silver medalist, Jyothi continues to break barriers and inspire future generations. Her journey underscores the growing prominence of Indian athletes on the global stage.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

