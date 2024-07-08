Left Menu

South Africa Announces Squad for West Indies Test Series

South Africa's red-ball head coach Shukri Conrad announced a 16-player squad for the upcoming Test series against West Indies. The series kicks off on August 7 in Trinidad and Tobago. Matthew Breetzke earns a maiden call-up, while key players like Marco Jansen are rested.

South Africa's red-ball head coach, Shukri Conrad, has unveiled a 16-player squad for the much-anticipated two-match Test series against the West Indies. Scheduled to commence on August 7 in Trinidad and Tobago, the series promises thrilling cricket.

Dafabet Warriors batter Matthew Breetzke, who impressed with 322 runs at an average of 46 in last season's domestic four-day competition, is making his debut in the Test squad. His top score included a stellar 188, and he was also part of the South African A team in Sri Lanka in 2023.

Following Dean Elgar's retirement, Breetzke could fill a critical gap in a batting lineup featuring Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma, and Tristan Stubbs. Meanwhile, veterans like Dane Paterson and Dane Piedt return to bring experience to a squad missing key players like Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen.

Ryan Rickelton makes his red-ball comeback since the West Indies tour last March. Head coach Conrad emphasized the tour's significance in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship, stating the team is geared up to elevate their standing. "This tour is extremely important for us as we aim to improve our standing in the ICC World Test Championship," he said.

Conrad also highlighted Breetzke's selection due to his excellent form, while Jansen's rest is aimed at his physical and mental well-being. The team will also participate in a camp in Durban next week.

South Africa Test squad for West Indies: Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

