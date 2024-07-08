Left Menu

Revamping Test Cricket: Experts Call for Strategic Reform

Experts at an MCC symposium discussed revamping test cricket by limiting it to six or seven teams and promoting the T20 format. Former players and coaches emphasized the need to maintain quality in test cricket while leveraging T20's popularity to spread the game and generate revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:35 IST
Revamping Test Cricket: Experts Call for Strategic Reform
In a symposium organized by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Sunday, experts suggested narrowing test cricket to six or seven teams and using the 20-overs format to expand the game's reach. The conversation was sparked by test cricket's declining appeal outside India, England, and Australia, contrasted by the global rise of lucrative T20 leagues.

Ravi Shastri, former India player and coach, stressed the importance of maintaining competitive test cricket, proposing a structure where only the strongest teams compete. 'When you don't have quality, ratings drop, crowds diminish, and it becomes meaningless cricket, which is the last thing sport wants,' Shastri shared at the World Cricket Connects event.

Adding to the discussion, former Australia batter and coach Justin Langer highlighted the value of international cricket. While recognizing the popularity of T20 leagues, he emphasized the lasting impact of traditional formats, citing recent memorable cricket events.

MCC President Mark Nicholas summarized the symposium's themes, acknowledging T20's dominance. 'T20 cricket is the behemoth that everybody wants,' he noted, highlighting the format's potential to attract new fans and sustain cricket financially.

