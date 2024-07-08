India Aims for First Win Against Myanmar in Women's Football Friendlies

In a bid to chalk up their first victory against Myanmar, the Indian women's football team is set to face their higher-ranked neighbors in two friendlies starting at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar, on Tuesday.

Ranked 67th globally, India has not won any of their five previous encounters with Myanmar, who are ranked 54th. Their last meeting in the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers in 2019 ended in a 3-3 draw, with players Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sanju, and Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi—all part of the current squad—scoring for India.

Speaking ahead of the matches, Indian captain Loitongbam Ashalata Devi said, "Myanmar are strong and physically tough, but we've been studying their game. They've brought in a lot of young players who add energy, but our mix of senior and young players is also strong. I believe we can perform better this time."

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)