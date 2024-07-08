Left Menu

India Aims for First Win Against Myanmar in Women's Football Friendlies

India's women's football team strives to secure their first win against Myanmar in two friendlies at Yangon. Ranked 67th, India has been winless in five meetings with 54th-ranked Myanmar. Captain Ashalata Devi and coach Chaoba Devi are optimistic about the squad's chances, focusing on learning from past matches and adapting strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:02 IST
India Aims for First Win Against Myanmar in Women's Football Friendlies
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to chalk up their first victory against Myanmar, the Indian women's football team is set to face their higher-ranked neighbors in two friendlies starting at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar, on Tuesday.

Ranked 67th globally, India has not won any of their five previous encounters with Myanmar, who are ranked 54th. Their last meeting in the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers in 2019 ended in a 3-3 draw, with players Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sanju, and Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi—all part of the current squad—scoring for India.

Speaking ahead of the matches, Indian captain Loitongbam Ashalata Devi said, "Myanmar are strong and physically tough, but we've been studying their game. They've brought in a lot of young players who add energy, but our mix of senior and young players is also strong. I believe we can perform better this time."

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024