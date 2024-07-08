Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Prepares for Paris 2024 Amid Injury Concerns

AFI President Adille Sumariwalla confirms Neeraj Chopra's readiness for Paris 2024 despite a minor abductor muscle injury. He dispels reports of Chopra withdrawing from the Paris Diamond League and highlights India's preparation efforts. Chopra previously won gold at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:12 IST
Neeraj Chopra Prepares for Paris 2024 Amid Injury Concerns
Neeraj Chopra. (Photo- Olympics/Asian Games Hangzhou 2022). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president, Adille J Sumariwalla, confirmed on Monday that Olympic and World champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is dealing with a minor abductor muscle injury but is training well and ready for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Sumariwalla made the announcement at a special event on 'India's Preparation for Paris 2024' held at the Alliance francaise de Delhi, organized by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI).

Speaking to ANI, Sumariwalla clarified Chopra's injury situation ahead of Paris 2024, stating, 'He always had a back strap. His injury is not in the back. He had a niggling feeling in his abductor muscle in the leg which is his top leg. I have spoken to his coach. His coach says that he is absolutely fine and he is training and he is good to go.' Sumariwalla added that Chopra has competed globally and the venue won't affect his performance in Paris.

Chopra clarified on social media that the Paris Diamond League was never on his competitive calendar for this season, dispelling media reports of his withdrawal. He confirmed he is concentrating on the Paris Olympics. Additionally, Chopra secured a gold medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 in Finland and continues to prepare for the Paris Games while AFI President Sumariwalla highlighted the broader efforts to support Indian athletes.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024