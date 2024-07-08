Neeraj Chopra Prepares for Paris 2024 Amid Injury Concerns

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president, Adille J Sumariwalla, confirmed on Monday that Olympic and World champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is dealing with a minor abductor muscle injury but is training well and ready for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Sumariwalla made the announcement at a special event on 'India's Preparation for Paris 2024' held at the Alliance francaise de Delhi, organized by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI).

Speaking to ANI, Sumariwalla clarified Chopra's injury situation ahead of Paris 2024, stating, 'He always had a back strap. His injury is not in the back. He had a niggling feeling in his abductor muscle in the leg which is his top leg. I have spoken to his coach. His coach says that he is absolutely fine and he is training and he is good to go.' Sumariwalla added that Chopra has competed globally and the venue won't affect his performance in Paris.

Chopra clarified on social media that the Paris Diamond League was never on his competitive calendar for this season, dispelling media reports of his withdrawal. He confirmed he is concentrating on the Paris Olympics. Additionally, Chopra secured a gold medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 in Finland and continues to prepare for the Paris Games while AFI President Sumariwalla highlighted the broader efforts to support Indian athletes.

