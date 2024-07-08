Gagan Narang Replaces Mary Kom as Chef-de-Mission for Paris Olympics
Shooter Gagan Narang has replaced Mary Kom as India's Chef-de-Mission for the Paris Olympics, according to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha. Ace shuttler PV Sindhu will be the female flag bearer during the opening ceremony. The decision follows Mary Kom's resignation.
- Country:
- India
London Olympic bronze medallist shooter Gagan Narang on Monday replaced Mary Kom as India's Chef-de-Mission for the Paris Olympics, where ace shuttler PV Sindhu will be the female flag bearer during the opening ceremony.
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha stated that the 41-year-old Narang's promotion from deputy CDM was a natural choice following Mary Kom's resignation.
''I was looking for an Olympic medallist to lead our contingent, and my young colleague is an apt replacement for Mary Kom,'' PT Usha said in a press release.
PTI had previously reported that Narang was in the running for the CDM position within the Indian contingent.
''I am also delighted to announce that India's only woman to win two Olympic medals, PV Sindhu, will be the female flag bearer alongside table tennis ace A Sharath Kamal during the opening ceremony,'' she added. ''I am confident that our athletes are well-prepared to deliver the best results for India in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.''
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IOA To Introduce Medical Insurance and Pension for Former Olympians: PT Usha
"We thought of proposing medical insurance, pension for ex-Olympians": IOA President PT Usha
"Amazing show": Ace shuttler PV Sindhu congratulates Team India for winning T20 World Cup 2024 title
IOA president PT Usha initiates move to include Yoga in Asian Games programme
"Want athletes to perform without tension...": IOA president PT Usha's message to Indian Paris 2024 contingent