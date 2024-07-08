Left Menu

Gagan Narang Replaces Mary Kom as Chef-de-Mission for Paris Olympics

Shooter Gagan Narang has replaced Mary Kom as India's Chef-de-Mission for the Paris Olympics, according to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha. Ace shuttler PV Sindhu will be the female flag bearer during the opening ceremony. The decision follows Mary Kom's resignation.

London Olympic bronze medallist shooter Gagan Narang on Monday replaced Mary Kom as India's Chef-de-Mission for the Paris Olympics, where ace shuttler PV Sindhu will be the female flag bearer during the opening ceremony.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha stated that the 41-year-old Narang's promotion from deputy CDM was a natural choice following Mary Kom's resignation.

''I was looking for an Olympic medallist to lead our contingent, and my young colleague is an apt replacement for Mary Kom,'' PT Usha said in a press release.

PTI had previously reported that Narang was in the running for the CDM position within the Indian contingent.

''I am also delighted to announce that India's only woman to win two Olympic medals, PV Sindhu, will be the female flag bearer alongside table tennis ace A Sharath Kamal during the opening ceremony,'' she added. ''I am confident that our athletes are well-prepared to deliver the best results for India in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.''

