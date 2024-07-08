Controversial Referee Felix Zwayer Appointed for England vs Netherlands Euro 2024 Semi-Final
Felix Zwayer, who was previously involved in a match-fixing scandal in Germany, will referee the Euro 2024 semi-final between England and the Netherlands. This will be his fourth game in the tournament, and his second with the Netherlands. UEFA and the German soccer federation announced his appointment on Monday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dortmund | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:30 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Felix Zwayer, a referee with a controversial past, will oversee England's semi-final match against the Netherlands at Euro 2024, despite his entanglement in a match-fixing scandal in Germany.
The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and the German soccer federation confirmed his appointment on Monday, marking his fourth game of the tournament.
Zwayer was previously fined in 2006 for accepting money from a banned referee, Robert Hoyzer, an incident that resurfaced in 2021 when England midfielder Jude Bellingham criticized Zwayer's appointment for a high-stakes match involving Borussia Dortmund.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"I don't think...,": Shakib Al Hasan makes shocking admission about Bangladesh's chances of playing in T20 WC semi-final
Jessica Pegula Triumphs Over Coco Gauff in Berlin Open Semi-Finals
UEFA Tightens Security at Euro 2024 to Curb Pitch Invasions
UEFA Bans Albanian Player for Nationalist Chants
South Africa Clinches Thriller Against West Indies to Reach T20 World Cup Semi-Finals