Controversial Referee Felix Zwayer Appointed for England vs Netherlands Euro 2024 Semi-Final

Felix Zwayer, who was previously involved in a match-fixing scandal in Germany, will referee the Euro 2024 semi-final between England and the Netherlands. This will be his fourth game in the tournament, and his second with the Netherlands. UEFA and the German soccer federation announced his appointment on Monday.

Dortmund | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:30 IST
  • Germany

Felix Zwayer, a referee with a controversial past, will oversee England's semi-final match against the Netherlands at Euro 2024, despite his entanglement in a match-fixing scandal in Germany.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and the German soccer federation confirmed his appointment on Monday, marking his fourth game of the tournament.

Zwayer was previously fined in 2006 for accepting money from a banned referee, Robert Hoyzer, an incident that resurfaced in 2021 when England midfielder Jude Bellingham criticized Zwayer's appointment for a high-stakes match involving Borussia Dortmund.

