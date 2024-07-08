Left Menu

PV Sindhu and A Sharath Kamal to Lead as Flag Bearers in Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony

PV Sindhu and A Sharath Kamal will represent India as flag bearers in the Paris Olympics 2024. Gagan Narang steps in as Chef-de-Mission, replacing Mary Kom. Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, continues to elevate Indian badminton on the global stage.

Two-time Olympic medallist and 2019 World Champion in badminton, PV Sindhu, will serve as India's female flag-bearer along with veteran table tennis player A Sharath Kamal at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024, which begins on July 26. Gagan Narang has been selected to replace MC Mary Kom as the Chef-de-Mission for the Indian contingent.

'I am delighted to announce PV Sindhu, India's only woman to win two Olympic medals, as the female flag-bearer alongside table tennis ace A Sharath Kamal for the opening ceremony,' said IOA President PT Usha.

Currently ranked World No. 12, Sindhu has been a prominent figure in Indian badminton. She made history by becoming the first Indian badminton player to reach the final at the Rio 2016 Olympics, securing a silver medal against Spain's Carolina Marin. In 2019, she became the first Indian to win the badminton World Championships, equaling two-time Olympic gold medallist Zhang Ning's record of five medals at the event with two bronze, two silver, and one gold.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Sindhu clinched a bronze medal, making her the first and only female Indian athlete to win two Olympic medals. 'Our selection of Gagan Narang, a four-time Olympian and the 2012 Olympics men's 10m air rifle bronze medallist, as Chef-de-Mission was an automatic decision following Mary Kom's resignation,' Usha added.

'I am confident our athletes are well-prepared to deliver their best performances for India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,' Usha concluded.

