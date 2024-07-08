Left Menu

US Olympic Men's Soccer Squad Announced: Key Players Revealed

The US Olympic men's soccer team has announced its 18-man roster, including three overage players: Miles Robinson, Walker Zimmerman, and Djordje Mihailovic. Despite not being used in the Copa America, these Major League Soccer stars will lend their experience. They will compete in their first Olympic tournament since 2008, starting July 24 against France.

Updated: 08-07-2024 21:40 IST
The US Olympic men's soccer team has unveiled its 18-man roster, featuring three overage players, Miles Robinson, Walker Zimmerman, and Djordje Mihailovic. These players were not utilized in the senior national team at the Copa America but will bring their Major League Soccer experience to the Olympic stage.

The Olympic soccer tournament is typically limited to players under 23, with each team permitted three players above the age limit. The US team's appearance marks their first Olympic participation since 2008. The squad will begin training in Bordeaux and compete against France, New Zealand, and Guinea, with the top two teams advancing to the quarterfinals.

Maximilian Dietz has also been included in the team by coach Marko Mitrovic after missing the previous training camp. The US roster comprises a mix of players with senior team experience and newcomers, featuring athletes from MLS, Italy's Serie B, the Dutch Eredivisie, the Premier League, and more.

