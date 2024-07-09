U.S. Women's National Team Eyes Paris Glory

Four-time Olympic soccer champions, the United States, have left their disastrous Women's World Cup campaign behind, according to captain Lindsey Horan. The team is now focused on topping the podium in Paris, driven by young talent eager to win. The Americans previously settled for bronze at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Games and last won gold in 2012.

The team is motivated after their worst showing at a Women's World Cup last year, where they were knocked out in the round of 16. 'After the World Cup, we really regrouped,' Horan said in New York. She highlighted the integration of young players with experienced leaders, expecting an incredible performance.

A major change has been their new coach, Emma Hayes, former Chelsea manager, who promises to retain the 'American DNA.' 'We're very prepared to go into this tournament,' Hayes added, noting the year-long preparation since the World Cup. The U.S. women's national team begins their Olympic campaign against Zambia on July 25.

