Left Menu

U.S. Women's National Team Eyes Paris Glory

After a disastrous Women's World Cup, the U.S. women's national soccer team is focusing on the Olympics in Paris. With new talent and a new coach, Emma Hayes, the team aims to reclaim their top spot. They will start their campaign against Zambia on July 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 00:23 IST
U.S. Women's National Team Eyes Paris Glory

Four-time Olympic soccer champions, the United States, have left their disastrous Women's World Cup campaign behind, according to captain Lindsey Horan. The team is now focused on topping the podium in Paris, driven by young talent eager to win. The Americans previously settled for bronze at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Games and last won gold in 2012.

The team is motivated after their worst showing at a Women's World Cup last year, where they were knocked out in the round of 16. 'After the World Cup, we really regrouped,' Horan said in New York. She highlighted the integration of young players with experienced leaders, expecting an incredible performance.

A major change has been their new coach, Emma Hayes, former Chelsea manager, who promises to retain the 'American DNA.' 'We're very prepared to go into this tournament,' Hayes added, noting the year-long preparation since the World Cup. The U.S. women's national team begins their Olympic campaign against Zambia on July 25.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global
4
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024