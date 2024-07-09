Left Menu

Zverev's Heroic Wimbledon Battle on One Leg

Alexander Zverev battled through significant injury during his fourth-round Wimbledon match against Taylor Fritz. Despite a torn knee capsule and bone bruising, Zverev delivered a formidable performance but ultimately lost in a grueling five-set match. He remains optimistic about his recovery and future competitions.

Updated: 09-07-2024 03:08 IST
Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev fought valiantly against Taylor Fritz in a grueling fourth-round match at Wimbledon. Despite significant injuries that left him 'playing on one leg,' Zverev delivered a robust performance, including 19 aces and 55 winners.

The German, who had been in excellent form after reaching the French Open final, wore a protective leg support following a fall in an earlier round. Zverev's determination was evident as he stretched the match to five sets despite his compromised mobility.

Ultimately, Fritz emerged victorious with a 4-6 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(3) 6-3 win. Zverev, who confirmed he won't need surgery, expressed disappointment but remains hopeful for his upcoming Olympic title defense in Paris.

