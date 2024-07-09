Canada's Marsch Embraces Challenge Against Argentina in Copa America Semi-Final

Canada coach Jesse Marsch expressed excitement about facing Argentina in the Copa America semi-final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Despite being newcomers to the tournament, Canada has shown remarkable improvement since their initial face-off with the defending champions last month.

Marsch stated that the match offers an excellent opportunity for his team to demonstrate their growth. 'It's not just about beating Argentina, but honoring our development path and testing ourselves at a high level,' said Marsch during a news conference.

Canada advanced to the quarter-finals ahead of Peru and Chile and triumphed over Venezuela on penalties. Marsch, who took over in May, credited his team's support for helping him rediscover his passion for the game.

