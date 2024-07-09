Afghan Sprinter Kimia Yousofi's Journey to Paris 2024 Olympics: A Symbol of Hope and Resilience

Afghan sprinter Kimia Yousofi is set to compete at her third Olympics after being selected for the Paris Games, training from her base in Australia.

Yousofi, who carried Afghanistan's flag at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, has resided in Australia since 2022. The Australian Olympic Committee congratulated Yousofi on her selection for the women's 100-meter sprint.

"It's an honor to represent the girls of my homeland once again," Yousofi stated through the Australian committee. She emphasized representing Afghan women deprived of basic rights and dedicated her participation to their stolen dreams and aspirations.

Yousofi, along with other Afghan athletes, relocated to Australia via Iran after the Taliban seized power, imposing strict restrictions. Her story resonates globally as a symbol of hope for oppressed women and girls.

AOC chief executive Matt Carroll called Yousofi's journey inspirational, particularly for those denied basic rights, including the right to freedom in sports. Afghanistan Olympic Committee president Yonus Popalzay announced with pride the inclusion of three Afghan female athletes in the Paris Games. This collaboration with the Australian Olympic Committee has been crucial for Yousofi.

John Quinn, Yousofi's coach based in Australia, will serve as the head coach for Afghanistan's track and field team at the Olympics. Despite language barriers initially, their collaboration has flourished. Yousofi is now not only a seasoned athlete but also a beacon of hope and optimism for Afghan women.

Quinn highlighted her significant progress both on and off the track, overcoming numerous challenges including language barriers and family resettlement. Yousofi's Paris 2024 bid symbolizes much more than just a race; it represents the enduring spirit and aspirations of Afghan women.

