France's Deschamps Unfazed by 'Boring' Criticism Heading into Euro 2024 Semis

Coach Didier Deschamps dismisses criticism about France's 'boring' playstyle ahead of their semifinal clash with Spain at the European Championship.

The matchup highlights contrasting styles: France has struggled to score, while Spain has displayed some of the tournament's most thrilling soccer.

Despite frustrations, Deschamps remains confident in his key players, Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann, to deliver results.

