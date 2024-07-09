Left Menu

France's Deschamps Unfazed by 'Boring' Criticism Heading into Euro 2024 Semis

Coach Didier Deschamps dismisses criticism about France's 'boring' playstyle ahead of their semifinal clash with Spain at the European Championship. France, struggling to score, contrasts sharply with an exciting Spanish team. Despite frustrations, Deschamps remains confident in his key players, Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 09-07-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 09:40 IST
France's Deschamps Unfazed by 'Boring' Criticism Heading into Euro 2024 Semis
Didier Deschamps
  • Country:
  • Germany

Coach Didier Deschamps dismisses criticism about France's 'boring' playstyle ahead of their semifinal clash with Spain at the European Championship.

The matchup highlights contrasting styles: France has struggled to score, while Spain has displayed some of the tournament's most thrilling soccer.

Despite frustrations, Deschamps remains confident in his key players, Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann, to deliver results.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024