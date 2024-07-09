Controversial Referee Felix Zwayer to Officiate England vs Netherlands Euro 2024 Semifinal
Felix Zwayer, a referee previously linked to a match-fixing scandal, will officiate the England-Netherlands semifinal at Euro 2024. This is his fourth game in the tournament and second for the Netherlands. Despite past controversies, players like England's Luke Shaw have shown confidence in UEFA's decision.
- Country:
- Germany
Felix Zwayer, a referee with a controversial past tied to a match-fixing scandal, has been appointed to officiate the Euro 2024 semifinal between England and the Netherlands.
This marks Zwayer's fourth game in the tournament and his second overseeing the Netherlands, following their 3-0 victory over Romania in the round of 16.
Zwayer's selection comes despite past criticism, including a fine issued to England midfielder Jude Bellingham in 2021 for questioning Zwayer's integrity. UEFA and the German soccer federation ratified the appointment Monday.
Zwayer was implicated in a match-fixing scandal in 2006, receiving a six-month ban as a young assistant referee. Documents published in 2014 revealed he accepted 300 euros from banned referee Robert Hoyzer but didn't manipulate games or receive further bribes.
England defender Luke Shaw dismissed concerns over Zwayer's appointment, emphasizing that the team respects UEFA's choice and will focus solely on their game against the Netherlands.
Meanwhile, Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic has been assigned to the semifinal between Spain and France.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jude Bellingham Warns England Not to Underestimate Slovakia at Euro 2024
UEFA Investigates Jude Bellingham Over Offensive Gesture During Match
The Man in the Arena: Jude Bellingham's Heroics and Roosevelt Tribute
Luke Shaw's Road to Euro 2024: A Comeback in the Making
Jude Bellingham Under UEFA Investigation Over Offensive Gesture