Legends In The Making: A Serendipitous Photo

A photo taken 17 years ago of Lionel Messi holding a baby has gone viral. The baby, Lamine Yamal, is now a 16-year-old soccer prodigy playing for Spain. This rediscovered image, originally part of a charity calendar, has sparked excitement, especially for photographer Joan Monfort.

Nearly 17 years ago, Joan Monfort took a photo of Lionel Messi with a baby for a charity calendar. Little did he know, the baby would also rise to prominence in soccer.

The baby, now identified as 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, has become a Spanish soccer prodigy. Yamal recently made history as the youngest player to participate in the European Championship.

The 2007 photo resurfaced after Yamal's father posted it on Instagram. The picture shows Yamal's family beside Messi in the visitors' locker room at Barcelona's Camp Nou. Photographer Monfort, who often works with The Associated Press, recalls the shoot, which was part of a UNICEF charity event.

