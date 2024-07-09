Conor Murray Set for a Comeback in Crucial Test Against South Africa
Ireland's Conor Murray is set to start against South Africa after injuries to other players opened up the opportunity. Despite losing his starting position recently, Murray aims to make an impact in the upcoming match. Ireland seeks redemption following a narrow defeat in the first test.
In a significant lineup change ahead of their second test match against South Africa, Ireland's veteran Conor Murray is set to start. The 35-year-old, revered as one of the finest scrum-halfs, boasts an illustrious career featuring three British & Irish Lions tours, five Six Nations championships, and 117 international caps.
Despite losing his starting position to Jamison Gibson-Park and falling behind Craig Casey, an injury to Gibson-Park and a concussion to Casey during the South Africa tour opened the door for Murray's return. Murray made the most of his opportunity in the first test, scoring a late try after a brilliant darting run when he replaced an injured Casey.
Murray expressed confidence and readiness for the upcoming game, noting the team's strong performance despite a narrow loss in the first test. With new call-ups, Ireland aims to turn the tables in the crucial second test.
