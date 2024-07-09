Conor Murray Set for a Comeback in Crucial Test Against South Africa

In a significant lineup change ahead of their second test match against South Africa, Ireland's veteran Conor Murray is set to start. The 35-year-old, revered as one of the finest scrum-halfs, boasts an illustrious career featuring three British & Irish Lions tours, five Six Nations championships, and 117 international caps.

Despite losing his starting position to Jamison Gibson-Park and falling behind Craig Casey, an injury to Gibson-Park and a concussion to Casey during the South Africa tour opened the door for Murray's return. Murray made the most of his opportunity in the first test, scoring a late try after a brilliant darting run when he replaced an injured Casey.

Murray expressed confidence and readiness for the upcoming game, noting the team's strong performance despite a narrow loss in the first test. With new call-ups, Ireland aims to turn the tables in the crucial second test.

