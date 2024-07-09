Left Menu

Conor Murray Set for a Comeback in Crucial Test Against South Africa

Ireland's Conor Murray is set to start against South Africa after injuries to other players opened up the opportunity. Despite losing his starting position recently, Murray aims to make an impact in the upcoming match. Ireland seeks redemption following a narrow defeat in the first test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:17 IST
Conor Murray Set for a Comeback in Crucial Test Against South Africa

In a significant lineup change ahead of their second test match against South Africa, Ireland's veteran Conor Murray is set to start. The 35-year-old, revered as one of the finest scrum-halfs, boasts an illustrious career featuring three British & Irish Lions tours, five Six Nations championships, and 117 international caps.

Despite losing his starting position to Jamison Gibson-Park and falling behind Craig Casey, an injury to Gibson-Park and a concussion to Casey during the South Africa tour opened the door for Murray's return. Murray made the most of his opportunity in the first test, scoring a late try after a brilliant darting run when he replaced an injured Casey.

Murray expressed confidence and readiness for the upcoming game, noting the team's strong performance despite a narrow loss in the first test. With new call-ups, Ireland aims to turn the tables in the crucial second test.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024