England Team Backs Captain Harry Kane Amid Lackluster Euro 2024 Form

Harry Kane's England teammates, including Luke Shaw and Trent Alexander-Arnold, have shown unwavering support for him despite his poor performances in Euro 2024. They've praised Kane's leadership and impact. Although the Dutch pose a threat in the semi-finals, England hopes Kane will rediscover his form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Blankenhain | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:17 IST
Harry Kane
  • Country:
  • Germany

Harry Kane's England teammates have united in support of their captain following a series of lackluster performances at Euro 2024. Players such as Luke Shaw and Trent Alexander-Arnold have emphasized Kane's leadership and the threat he poses to opponents, despite his lack of pace and limited scoring opportunities.

Trent Alexander-Arnold expressed his confidence in Kane, stressing that England's all-time top scorer has the capability to create chances out of nothing. 'Anyone facing England would prefer Harry Kane not playing,' he affirmed, highlighting Kane's exceptional finishing skills and ability to build up play.

In Euro 2024, England's attack has struggled, with Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden showing only glimpses of their club performances. Bukayo Saka helped secure a quarter-final win against Switzerland, but a top-form Netherlands team awaits in the semis. Despite this, Luke Shaw emphasized Kane's importance and maintained that the captain is deeply focused and unfazed by criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

